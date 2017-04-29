ECU's Moore Drafted to Seahawks

PHILADELPHIA, PENN. – East Central University football's David Moore has become the sixth Tiger to be drafted by the National Football League, as he was the eighth pick in the seventh round (226 overall pick) of the 2017 Draft, selected by the Seattle Seahawks.



2017 NFL Draft



Moore is also the fifth player in as many years for ECU to earn a spot on an NFL team and the first to be drafted since 2013 when Armonty Bryant was the 11th pick in the seventh round.



"David was fun to watch the last four years," ECU head coach Tim McCarty said. "He is a terrific young man and has really developed into a special player. We are really happy for him and wish him the best.



The 2016 All-GAC First Team selection, finished the season with 878 receiving yards, 10 receiving TDs, 74 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Gainesville, Texas, native added 421 yards on kick returns and 46 on punt returns for 1,419 all-purpose yards.



During his career with the Tigers, Moore recorded 2,776 receiving yards and 35 TDs, with both setting new career records for ECU. He also recorded his first career rushing touchdown in the final game of his career.



Moore was one of the most decorated ECU football players in recent history, earning three All-GAC honors, 2015 Don Hansen All-America Offensive Third Team, D2Football.com All-American honorable mention, Don Hansen and CCA D2 All-Super Region Three First Team honors, and 2017 Don Hansen All-Super Region Three Offensive Third Team honors.



"Coming to East Central wasn't always in the plan," Moore commented. "I never thought I'd end up here, until I met all the coaches and had a good bond with them before I even signed to come here! It has been a great experience and I've loved every minute here. For sure one of the best decisions I've made in my life and I'll take the memories and great people I've met with me for the rest of my life."