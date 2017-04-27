This is Texoma: Authentic frontier village

REAGAN, OK -- Walk into Sipokni West and you walk back in time... from the blacksmith to the saloon, even the mercantile and the old jail.

This old time Western village is as authentic as they come.

"We started building it in 1991, and there's no end to it," said co-owner and creator Johnny Shackleford.

Now, 26 years later, Sipokni West has become so popular that even Hollywood has come a-calling, with as many as 15 movies shot here.

"Even Comedy Central came," said Cheryl Shackleford, who runs the place with her husband. "We told them we were out in the boonies, and they said, 'We've been to the country.' Oh boy! They didn't know what 'country' meant 'til they were here!"

Hidden off an old dirt road about five miles north of Tishomingo, deep in Johnston County, Sipokni West brings in tourists from around the world. On this day, we met up with a bunch of trail riders marking the anniversary of the Oklahoma land rush of 1889.

"This is awesome!," said Frank Burkdoll of Kansas. "This gentleman has done a great job of building this up, and anyone who sees this on TV sure ought to come see this."

And when you do, come hungry. Sipokni West also proudly claims the title of "12th most unique place and cafe to eat in the State of Oklahoma."

On any given night at the Lost Spur Cafe, you'll find a crowd, with bellies full of that good ol' Johnston County home cookin'.

"Coming here five years," Arkansas visitor Herbert Todd told us. "Boy, the catfish is awesome... best I've had!"

Gary and Quitia McDonald of Mill Creek, Oklahoma, are also fans.

"I like the old town, the old Western town and the gift shop and the cafe," Gary said. "We really enjoy coming here."

"It's down to Earth when you come here, and food's really good... hometown," gushed Quitia McDonald.

And if you're lucky, you might even wander up on a gunfight. Me and gang didn't make it too far and got thrown in the lockup.

So whether you come to check out the antiques, grab some supper, or just sit on the front porch, Sipokni West has it all.

It's just off the old dirt road in Reagan, Johnston County, Oklahoma, U.S.A.

Folks: This is Texoma.

LINK: Sipokni West website