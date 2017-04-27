Ethics probe target quits Oklahoma senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican state senator who was being investigated for possible ethics violations for not reporting campaign contributions has resigned from the Oklahoma Senate.

State Sen. Kyle Loveless submitted a two-sentence letter of resignation Thursday, saying he had made "mistakes."

A telephone message left with Loveless was not immediately returned.

Loveless was elected in 2012 to the District 45 seat that includes parts of southern Oklahoma City and Cleveland and Canadian Counties.

Loveless confirmed earlier this year that he was cooperating with an investigation by the Oklahoma Ethics Commission for not reporting campaign contributions during the past two election cycles.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said then that he offered to work with the Ethics Commission because the alleged violations were potential felonies.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.