Suspects fire on Pushmataha County deputy

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK -- The search is on for two men who engaged in a gunfight with a Pushmataha County deputy Wednesday morning.

Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock said the occupants of a pickup truck fired several shots at a deputy's vehicle, puncturing sheet metal and shattering a rear-view mirror.

"The deputy was not injured and returned fire," Hedgecock said in a written statement.

The vehicle driven by two male suspects was described as a blue 1990s-vintage Chevrolet or GMC extended cab pickup truck with an expired Texas paper license plate.

Contact the Pushmataha County Sheriff's Office at 580-298-2475 if you have any information.