Suspicious fire causes damage at Sherman library - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Suspicious fire causes damage at Sherman library

Posted: Updated:
By Walt Zwirko, KTEN News
Connect
Sherman Public Library Sherman Public Library

SHERMAN, TX -- A suspicious early morning fire at the Sherman Public Library was quickly extinguished, a city official said.

An alarm alerted firefighters to the library building at 421 North Travis Street around 2 a.m. "They were able to get the fire contained in 10 minutes," said City of Sherman spokesman Nate Strauch.

The damage was limited to one area. Thankfully, they were able to save the vast majority of the library's book collection," Strauch said. "It's an unfortunate situation. The fire is considered suspicious, but definitely a silver lining in that all those books, we think, are going to be okay."

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Suspicious fire causes damage at Sherman library

    Suspicious fire causes damage at Sherman library

    Sherman Public LibrarySherman Public Library

    SHERMAN, TX -- A suspicious early morning fire at the Sherman Public Library was quickly extinguished, a city official said. An alarm alerted firefighters to the library building at 421 North Travis Street around 2 a.m. 

    More >>

    SHERMAN, TX -- A suspicious early morning fire at the Sherman Public Library was quickly extinguished, a city official said. An alarm alerted firefighters to the library building at 421 North Travis Street around 2 a.m. 

    More >>

  • Trump tax cut proposal unveiled

    Trump tax cut proposal unveiled

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is proposing dramatically reducing the taxes paid by corporations big and small in an overhaul his administration says will spur economic growth and bring jobs and prosperity to the middle class.

    More >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is proposing dramatically reducing the taxes paid by corporations big and small in an overhaul his administration says will spur economic growth and bring jobs and prosperity to the middle class.

    More >>

  • Sherman police: Counterfeiters nabbed in Denison

    Sherman police: Counterfeiters nabbed in Denison

    SHERMAN, TX -- Two men and a woman are under arrest in connection with an alleged counterfeiting operation. Police said a man attempted to pass five counterfeit $100 bills at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on FM 1417. After reviewing surveillance footage from the grocery, the suspects' white Kia Sportage was spotted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Denison.

    More >>

    SHERMAN, TX -- Two men and a woman are under arrest in connection with an alleged counterfeiting operation. Police said a man attempted to pass five counterfeit $100 bills at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on FM 1417. After reviewing surveillance footage from the grocery, the suspects' white Kia Sportage was spotted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Denison.

    More >>
    •   