Suspicious fire causes damage at Sherman library

SHERMAN, TX -- A suspicious early morning fire at the Sherman Public Library was quickly extinguished, a city official said.

An alarm alerted firefighters to the library building at 421 North Travis Street around 2 a.m. "They were able to get the fire contained in 10 minutes," said City of Sherman spokesman Nate Strauch.

The damage was limited to one area. Thankfully, they were able to save the vast majority of the library's book collection," Strauch said. "It's an unfortunate situation. The fire is considered suspicious, but definitely a silver lining in that all those books, we think, are going to be okay."