'Singin' in the Rain, Jr.' at Sherman High

SHERMAN, TX -- If you're a fan of musicals, you'll definitely want to check out Sherman High School's newest production, "Singin' in the Rain, Jr."

Adapted for the stage from the 1952 Oscar-nominated classic "Singin' in the Rain," the production will performed at the SHS auditorium May 5-6 at 7 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee on May 7.

Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.