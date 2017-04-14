Serious accident slows traffic near Kingston

KINGSTON, OK -- Traffic was delayed for more than 90 minutes Friday afternoon by a three-vehicle wreck on Highway 70 near Kingston.

Two injured motorists were airlifted to area hospitals.

Kingston police said the driver of a black truck may have suffered some kind of medical condition which caused him to pass out. His vehicle crossed the center line of the two-lane highway just west of the Texoma Casino, hitting a silver Dodge sedan and a red Toyota pickup truck head-on.

The impact propelled the sedan into a tree; the red pickup landed with its passenger door on the pavement. The most seriously injured motorists were in those vehicles.

No names were available. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.