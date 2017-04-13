Fatal crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, OK -- A Kingston man is dead after a car crash in Marshall County late Wednesday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 30-year-old Cody Smith was pronounced dead at the scene after he lost control of his Chevrolet Suburban, and it slammed into a tree on Enos Road about six miles south of Kingston.

The victim was pinned in the wreckage for about two hours. Troopers said Smith was not wearing a seat belt and that his vehicle's airbag did not deploy.

Smith's body was taken to Brown's Funeral Home in Madill. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.