Liquor Store Opens in Sherman For First Time in Nearly 84 Years

SHERMAN, TX— For the first time in more than 80 years Sherman has a liquor store.

From dry country to a fountain of whiskey bottles and spirits, Grand Liquor is the first liquor store to open its doors in Sherman since the sale of alcohol was outlawed back in 1933 and many residents are celebrating.

"This is very exciting,” said Kimberly Jaks who lives in Sherman.

"I enjoy it quite a bit because it saves gas,” said Sherman resident John Spillers.

For years John Spillers says he had to haul liquor in his pickup truck from Denison to Sherman.

"I represent a military post and we buy a lot of liquor and it would just save us money by just gas alone,” he said. “Plus if we carried a bunch of liquor it always scared me because I've had people pull me over."

Cutting travel time and saving gas influenced several people in the community to vote to make all alcohol sales legal within city limits back in November.

"We don't have to go to Knollwood anymore and I live right down the street from the store so I can walk if I have to,” Jaks said.

And as the new game in town boasting better prices, Kimberly Jaks believes it will make Sherman’s economy soar.

"There are hotels and everything right here so they can just walk up and grab their liquor and everybody around here drinks so this will be a great boost for the economy,” she said.

According to city officials three other liquor stores have also been confirmed.