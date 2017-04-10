Be prepared before storms hit; the importance of a backup plan

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- As spring continues, the chance for severe weather rolls on in our area.

With more chances for severe weather, you may hear more of the dreadful sirens outside. Local emergency management can trigger those outdoor warning sirens for a number of reasons, the most common being dangerous weather.

But these systems are not foolproof; they can be hacked, or simply malfunction. Officials advise having a backup plan in case that happens.

"Those are times when we're really glad that we've been trying to encourage people to get weather radios; we've been encouraging them to sign up for CodeRED and to receive messages as best they can from all services,” said Sarah Somers, director of Grayson County's Office of Emergency Management.

Grayson County residents can register for CodeRED notifications online; or you can subscribe to KTEN’s Weather Call service for phone alerts.