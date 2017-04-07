Highway 82 Accident in Sherman Sends Two to Hospital

SHERMAN, TX -- A car accident in Sherman sent two people to the hospital, and shut down a major highway for over an hour on Friday.

The Sherman Fire Department says it happened just before 7 a.m. on the westbound side of Highway 82.

They believe a man driving a truck rear-ended a dump truck in front him.

The truck driver was flown by helicopter to the Plano Medical Center, while the dump-truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

We’re told both men had serious but non-life threatening injuries.

All lanes of the highway are back open.

No names are being released at this time, Sherman Police will be investigating.