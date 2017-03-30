Suspect identified in deadly officer involved shooting

FANNIN COUNTY, TX- Shock in a local county after an officer involved shooting leaves one man dead. It happened in Fannin County last night just after 11 p.m. after troopers say the suspect, now identified as Dennis Wasson II of Paris, Texas, led them on a chase.

Texas Rangers were on the scene until early this afternoon piecing together what happened. Neighbors tell us they can't believe this occurred so close to their back yards.

"Life out in the country, it's very quiet out here," said Peggy Partridge.

Except for Wednesday night. Peggy Partridge and her husband woke up to chaos down the road from their home.

"Last night about 11:30 we was woken up by a police siren chasing a vehicle," said Partridge.

Texas Troopers, along with Fannin County Deputies and Bonham Police were chasing 27 year old Dennis Wasson II, driving what they say was a stolen car. That chase ended in gun fire.

"It's hard to relate to because you just don't have things like that happening out here in this quiet community," said Partridge.

Troopers say during the chase Wasson rammed into a patrol car then attempted to run over another officer forcing them to shoot. An investigation shut down parts of the road for most of the day.

"I go to take my son to school this morning and can't get through. Nothing like this has ever happened here before. I've been here 17 years," said Ingrid Russell.

Neighbors say they're thankful no officer was hurt, but they're still shaken by the events that disrupted the quiet country living.

"It really made you stop and think of how things can happen. It's such a quiet community and someone did get killed. It just really got to you," said Partridge.

The investigation is being handled by Texas Rangers.