Storm damage left behind in Sherman

SHERMAN, TX -- The same line of storms that impacted the small town of Southmayd had parts of Sherman dead in its sights as well.

"Well we're right in the middle of spring, spring seems to be hitting us a little early this year, but we are in that spring season where the storms pop up so we all need to keep our eyes on the sky," said Tom Brown, Sherman Fire Department Division Chief.

Those storms that rolled through gave us a little bit of rainfall Wednesday morning, but also produced some heavy wind gusts, probably up to about 60 miles per hour or so because a lot of people Wednesday morning in Grayson County were without power.

Many telephone poles damaged in the area, but a good portion of the damage is to trees that were uprooted by those strong winds.

"Numerous reports of trees uprooted and snapped from small limbs up to three foot diameter trees," said Brown.