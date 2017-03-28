Local community knocks it out of the park for woman fighting breast cancer

SILO, OK – An Oklahoma town used to rooting on their baseball team gathered around the diamond to support one of their own.

Turn off Highway 70 between Durant and Mead and you’ll run into the small town of Silo. You might of have heard of it because it is home to one of Oklahoma’s most prestigious baseball programs, but it’s also a place where you will find a community rich in compassion and kindness.

Hundreds of people came out Tuesday night with the mentality “put me in coach”, not to play short stop or centerfield, but rather to rally behind Becky McElheny, whose son is on the team.

She has stage 3 breast cancer, but fighting to win is not a foreign concept to this town and while Silo might be known more for its 6-4-3, teamwork can be seen both on and off the field.

The at-bat continues for the Becky’s family but the outlook looks as positive as the guys on the diamond winning state.