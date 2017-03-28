Local skydiver records 20,000th jump

WHITEWRIGHT, TX. -- Most people, if they choose to, skydive once to experience the thrill.

"Some looks in the window are sheer terror, some are just elation," Ernie Long said.

Nearly 20,00 times Long has suited up, jumped into a plane, only to jump back out.

"Never. I still remember my 1,000th jump, I was amazed when I made 1,000," Long said

Skydiving has taken Long all over the world

"Charlotte, NASCAR tracks like Phoenix International, Pocano, Mile Hile Stadium and I've jumped into the Cotton Bowl," Long said

Long's experience in the skies also allowed him to take part in a world record jump on an overseas air base.

"I went to Thailand with 400 of my closest friends, and we built the largest formation ever," Long said. "Thanks to the Royal Thai Air Force who supplied us with five C-130s."

Now, Long has found a home in Whitewright. He has all the ratings with the US Parachute Association allowing him to do a variety of jumps, but he can mostly be found doing tandem jumps at Skydive Spaceland Dallas.

"Here, it's fun," Long said. "I get to make first jumps with people every day. It's like doing your first jump over and over again."

This week, weather permitting, Long will record his 20,000th jump.

"Oh, It'll definitely be performance anxiety because it's my responsibility to make sure that student is safe and has the time of their lives," Long said

If anyone is grounded by fear, Long has some words of advice that'll might get them up in the air.

"Skydiving isn't for everyone, but everyone should skydive," Long said.

Why not listen to the man who has done just that nearly 20,000 times.