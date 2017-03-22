Lisanne Anderson begins 20 years in the Texoma Market in 2017.

A hometown girl, born in Ada, Oklahoma, and a graduate of Plainview High School in Ardmore, Lisanne made her career choice to stay in Southern Oklahoma and North Texas because this is home.

A mother of a beautiful daughter and stepdaughter and an amazing stepson (and any other best friends the kids welcome home), Lisanne puts family first, and that’s what shows best in her work on the air and in her reporting skills.

Lisanne has reported for the syndicated program Discover Oklahoma and worked at both stations in the Texoma market over the past 20 years.

Her career started in March 1995 at KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City, where she worked her way up from weekend overnight writer to Sunday morning anchor at the age of only 23.

Lisanne’s favorite place to be is outdoors -- whether at the lake, or in the woods, or in the pasture. She says her happy place is with the cows, horses, kids or on a boat.

She says she is overjoyed and beyond humbled to be back "home" at KTEN.

You can email Lisanne directly at landerson@kten.com with comments, questions and news tips.