Local Pastor Collecting and Donating Hay to Ranchers Affected by Wildfires

DENISON, TX— A local pastor and his church are revving up efforts to help ranchers affected by wildfires in the Texas Panhandle and Northern Oklahoma.

In the wake of tragic loss, ranchers across the Texas Panhandle and Northern Oklahoma are trying to pick up the pieces after several wildfires destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres of land and killed hundreds of cattle.

But in the midst of disaster, hope springs.

Novice Northington the pastor of Red River Church in Sherman heard about the tragedy and felt called to help. Now he’s rallying efforts to collect and donate hay to ranchers in need.

"We've got 325 round bales that were given to us by a farmer in Whitesboro,” Northington said. “My hope and prayer is that we can take it all just as fast as we can.”

Northington says they plan to haul 24 bales of hay this Thursday.

"They need enough hay to get through the summer and probably even into next winter so that they don't have to put cattle back on pasture that's real weak and stressed even when it comes back this spring,” he said.

But they need more man power and bigger equipment.

"We need to take about 40 to 50 bales each week if we could, but we don't have the equipment to do that,” said Northington.

And in the world of agriculture, rancher’s livelihood depends on having fertile land and healthy livestock.

"Everything they do is based around feeding livestock,” Northington said.

If you’d like to help visit their church’s Facebook page or call their phone number 903-821-7006.