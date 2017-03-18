Howe Police Arrest Two Men in Connection to Gas Station Skimmers

HOWE, TX -- Two Amarillo men have been arrested in connection to credit card skimmers that were found at a Valero gas station in Howe.

Police say 30 year old Yoel Hernandez-Frometa and 24 year old Yalian Chacon-Cabreja were booked into the Grayson County jail, and are facing charges of organized criminal activity, fraudulent use of personal identifying information and breach of computer security.

Police say Thursday they received a call about two men tampering with gas pumps at a Valero gas station.

After searching their car police recovered several credit cards and bank statements that didn't belong to them, along with evidence linking the men to skimmers located weeks before.

Police say the two men may have installed skimmers in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any additional information, you're urged to contact the Howe Police Department.