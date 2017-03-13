Bells Texas Officer Arrested - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Bells Texas Officer Arrested

Grayson County, Texas - A Bells Texas police officer was arrested over the weekend, accused improper photo/visual recording.

Investigators say Scott Kilmer was working an off duty job at a business outside Van Alstyne, when someone complained he was videotaping up a woman's dress.

