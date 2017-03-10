Motorcycle Crash Sends Local Man to Hospital in Critical Condition

GARVIN COUNTY, OK -- A carter county man is in the hospital after a motorcycle accident Thursday.

Troopers say 42 year-old Eugene Polzien of Healdton was flown to OU Medical Center in critical condition after he drove his Harley off the highway through a

wooded area and hit a barbed wire fence.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. in Garvin County on State Highway 76 a couple miles south of State Highway 29.

They say he was not wearing a helmet.

The cause is still under investigation.