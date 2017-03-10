Motorcycle Crash Sends Local Man to Hospital in Critical Conditi - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Motorcycle Crash Sends Local Man to Hospital in Critical Condition

Posted:

GARVIN COUNTY, OK -- A carter county man is in the hospital after a motorcycle accident Thursday.

Troopers say 42 year-old Eugene Polzien of Healdton was flown to OU Medical Center in critical condition after he drove his Harley off the highway through a

wooded area and hit a barbed wire fence.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. in Garvin County on State Highway 76 a couple miles south of State Highway 29.

They say he was not wearing a helmet.

The cause is still under investigation.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Man wanted for rape now in police custody

    Man wanted for rape now in police custody

    Photo: Pushmataha Co. SheriffPhoto: Pushmataha Co. Sheriff

    CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK- Residents in southeast Oklahoma can rest easy after the search for a man wanted for rape has been arrested. The Pushmataha County Sheriff says 36 year old Robert Eric Wadkins was arrested Saturday afternoon at the Pushmataha and Choctaw County lines. The sheriff says they got a tip Wadkins was trying to get a ride into Antlers around where deputies say an alleged rape happened. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park says with the help of two citizens he was abl...

    More >>

    CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK- Residents in southeast Oklahoma can rest easy after the search for a man wanted for rape has been arrested. The Pushmataha County Sheriff says 36 year old Robert Eric Wadkins was arrested Saturday afternoon at the Pushmataha and Choctaw County lines. The sheriff says they got a tip Wadkins was trying to get a ride into Antlers around where deputies say an alleged rape happened. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park says with the help of two citizens he was abl...

    More >>

  • Trump punches back, accuses Comey of lying to Congress

    Trump punches back, accuses Comey of lying to Congress

    Saturday, June 10 2017 2:38 AM EDT2017-06-10 06:38:25 GMT
    Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
    Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>

  • Freeway pursuit ends in fiery crash in Arlington

    Freeway pursuit ends in fiery crash in Arlington

    KTVT via CNNKTVT via CNN

    The big rig crashed into several vehicles during a pursuit that hit speeds well over 100 mph.

    More >>

    The big rig crashed into several vehicles during a pursuit that hit speeds well over 100 mph.

    More >>
    •   