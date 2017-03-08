Local City Ordinance Bans Tobacco on City Owned Property

TISHOMINGO, OK -- Residents of Tishomingo proposed the tobacco-free city owned-and-operated properties ordinance for the third time on Monday evening, and they say third time is a charm.

Jackie Baker, owner of Baker’s mercantile in Tishomingo said, "I have a pretty serious lung disease and my mother and dad both died of lung diseases..."

Baker says it was second hand smoke that took the life of her mother and father.

Now she is suffering from an autoimmune disease in her lungs, that doctors say is also caused from second hand smoke.

Baker says she is glad to see her city headed in the right direction.

"And I’m just glad that, I think it will be a cleaner and... it's just healthier air. It’s just healthier for everyone."

Monday night, the city council voted to ban tobacco products from city owned and operated property.

Laura Woods, along with others from the Johnston county health department, proposed the idea to city council. Woods said, "Our city leaders decided to take a stand to protect the health of all residents, you know that's adults and children"

KTEN spoke with people of Tishomingo Wednesday, who say they are excited about a step in the right direction. Others, concerned about their rights as a citizen.

"It’s your right to smoke but you can’t be doing it around someone that it’s going to harm. That's kind of the way I see it," Baker said.

The new ordinance means smoking will be prohibited in libraries, cemeteries, city parks, the water department, and other city property including Main Street."

Donald Teague, a resident of Tishomingo said, "Really, I’m for it even though I smoke, but I think it's a good idea you know..."

People who proposed the idea say they hope other cities will follow.

If you have any questions about the new ordinance, contact the Johnston county health department