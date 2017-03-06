Felony Charges Dropped Against Joe Russell - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Felony Charges Dropped Against Joe Russell

Posted:

Love County, Oklahoma - The State Of Oklahoma has dropped felony charges of harboring a fugitive and maintaining a house where drugs were kept against former Love County sheriff Joe Russell.

Russell took a plea deal and agreed to a misdemeanor charge of willful omission of duty.

LIVE reaction from the courthouse of KTEN news at 5 and 6.

