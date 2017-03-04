Durant Lowe's Store Manager Runs in Support of MDA

DURANT, OK – For the third year, a Lowe's store manager in Durant ran in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

On Saturday, Jason Hammel once again stepped onto a treadmill inside the store to raise money for MDA.

He ran a total of 35 sponsored miles, raising $1,700 dollars and surpassing last year’s total.

Since February, Lowe's in Durant has been raising funds to send at least 5 kids diagnosed with muscular dystrophy to summer camp.

They're hoping to raise over $10,000.

Donations will be taken until the end of the month, if you’d like to help just stop by the store.