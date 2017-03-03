3-3 OSSAA Area Highlights and Scores

Highlights and Scores from Friday, March 3rd, area round games.
Girls:
Pauls Valley 35 Wright City 63
Newcastle 51 F Rattan 25 F
Tushka 41 Broken Bow 48
Howe 80 F Ada 51 F
Latta 36
Mangum 39 F
Boys:
Amber-Pocasset 53 Ardmore 66
Silo 54 F Southeast 50 F
Wewoka 46 Kingston 45
Latta 40 F Douglass 51 F/OT
Mount St. Mary 49 Purcell 49
Ada 53 F/OT Hugo 66 f
