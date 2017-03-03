3-3 OSSAA Area Highlights and Scores - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

3-3 OSSAA Area Highlights and Scores

Highlights and Scores from Friday, March 3rd, area round games.

Girls:

Pauls Valley    35                                           Wright City     63

Newcastle        51   F                                      Rattan               25   F

Tushka            41                                             Broken Bow           48

Howe               80    F                                       Ada                          51    F

Latta                36

Mangum         39   F          

Boys:

Amber-Pocasset        53                                    Ardmore       66 

Silo                               54     F                            Southeast     50   F

Wewoka             46                                           Kingston       45

Latta                    40        F                                Douglass      51    F/OT

Mount St. Mary      49                                       Purcell      49

Ada                          53     F/OT                         Hugo         66     f