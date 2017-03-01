Teen shot In Love County - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Teen shot In Love County

Posted:

LOVE COUNTY -- A local teenager is recovering in a Plano hospital after Love County deputies say he was shot in the face.

 It happened just outside of Marietta off Oswalt Road behind the Valero.

 Deputies say they got the call around 7 p.m. that the 18-year-old had been shot.

 His condition tonight isn't clear and no one has been arrested.

 Deputies say they're still investigating.