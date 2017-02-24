Denison and Sherman fire annual chili cook-off

SHERMAN, TX -- Two local fire departments battled it out today in a chili cook off.

The Renaissance Sherman Retirement community hosted the cook off between the Denison and Sherman fire department.

Dozens of residents tasted each department's pot of Chili and caste their votes.

The fire departments tied 20 to 20 and in a tie-breaking vote Denison took the win.

Denison Fire Chief Gregg Loyd says the cook off was a great way to give back to the community and residents there agree.

“And it pulls people together, it pulls them out of their rooms, it gives them a chance to interact and besides its good food,” Peggy Nation said.

This is the first year renaissance Sherman has hosted a cook-off between both fire department they say this is the start of a new tradition.