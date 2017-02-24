Denison Breaks Ground on $15 Million Senior Living Community

DENISON, TX— Seniors in Denison will soon have a new assisted living option. Restoration Senior Living broke ground today on a new $15 million facility.

A senior housing project nine years in the making is finally become reality. Restoration Senior Living broke ground Friday on a new living community.

"It’s been a long time coming we've put a lot of money time effort and energy into it,” said Donald Sapaugh, president of Restoration Senior Living.

But this isn’t an ordinary home for seniors.

"I don't know of any facility in the state of Texas that has what we're going to have here in Denison, Texas,” said Sapaugh.

It’s a multi-dimensional community, offering a number of options for long term care including

independent living, assisted living, memory care, hospice, and outpatient rehab.

Sapaugh says 100 residents will be able to live in the community. He also says the community plans to work with Texoma Medical Center to provide elder services.

"We’re a marriage between health care and hospitality,” he said.

Denison City Manager Jud Rex says the new community will help boost the economy and expand access to health care.

"There's going to be jobs and capital that is created as a result of this investment and really it means that we will continue to build on our healthcare industry which is becoming a big part of Denison and that's a big thing for us,” said Rex.

The community is expected to open in the spring of 2018.