United Way “Be a Hero” 5K and Fun Run

DURANT, OK – The Bryan County United Way is kicking off their “Be a Hero” 5K and Fun Run March 4th at 9:00 a.m. and all are invited to attend.

The registration starts at 8:00 a.m. and the race begins at the first Texoma National Bank parking lot at 2nd and Evergreen in Durant.

The event is all in support of local citizens and organizations trying to make a difference in the Bryan County area. Anyone looking for more information or to make a donation can contact Pam Robinson at 580-931-7147.