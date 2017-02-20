Grand opening for new medical center - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Grand opening for new medical center

Posted:

DURANT, OK -- After months of construction a new medical center will have their grand opening tomorrow.

The Choctaw Nations new regional medical center in Durant will hold its ribbon cutting at 10:30 A.M.

The clinic will provide services from outpatient surgery to regular check-ups.

After seven months of construction, administrators say they are so excited to finally be opening.

