Two people hurt after accident involving Tom Bean school bus

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX – It was a scary Friday for parents in Tom Bean when a car rammed into a school bus.

Troopers say it happened on Highway 11 just past F.M. 1417 at the intersection of Liberty Hill Circle, that’s between Sherman and Tom Bean.

The bus stopped to drop off kids when troopers say the driver of a work van failed to see the back-up in time then smashed into a blue car right behind the bus, pushing the car into the bus that was loaded with about 30 kids.

One student was taken to the hospital for an ankle injury. The driver of the blue car was also taken to the hospital.

The driver of the work van wasn’t injured, but he was cited for failure to control speed.

