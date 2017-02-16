BREAKING: Pittsburg Co. Oil Field Explosion - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

BREAKING: Pittsburg Co. Oil Field Explosion

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers tell KTEN TV they are on the scene of an oil field explosion in Pittsburg County. Troopers say they are multiple injuries.

It is happening 3 miles west of Quinton on highway 31. The highway is currently shut down at Holt Road west of Blocker.

KTEN is working the story and will have updates as new information becomes available.