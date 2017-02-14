Pottsboro Family Home Lost to Fire

POTTSBORO, TX – A Pottsboro family is without a home after theirs was destroyed by fire.

Fortunately the man and his son made it out safely. But the 4,300 square foot home is a total loss.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, just south of the turn into Highport Marina, along highway 289.

Nearly 20 firefighters from six different departments battled the flames. We're told they struggled to get water to the home because a truck was stuck on a bridge, the only way to get from the home to the highway.

The man living there told crews it started somewhere in the living room. They’re still investigating tonight.