Viral video; Basketball play has parents upset

GUNTER, TX -- A city park in this Grayson County town is without public bathrooms after they were ripped apart by vandals. Gunter police Chief Shawn Johnson is calling it a senseless act that was caused by a group of juveniles.
COLBERT, OK -- Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian confirms that the remains are those of Daniel Flores, who had been reported missing by Durant police on May 6.
ELK CITY, Okla. (AP) -- Storms whipped through a wide swath of the central U.S., forming tornadoes that flattened an Oklahoma subdivision, killed at least two people, and injured dozens of others.
DURANT, OK -- Paramedics said their furry friend named Gooch was run over by a truck just outside the gate on Monday evening.
ARDMORE, OK -- Who doesn't like donuts? And if your purchase of a sweet treat can help underprivileged school kids, then there's your caloric justification.
DENISON, TX -- A Denison police affidavit offers new insight into the May 5 accidental shooting death of Devin Owens in a downtown parking lot. Detective John Watt recommended a manslaughter charge against 26-year-old Brandon Jeffery.
ANTLERS, OK -- Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock said a home at the corner of F Street and 3rd Street in Antlers was a hot spot for drug sales. "We've received a lot of complaints on that house," he said.
DENISON, TX -- If you're a Purple Heart recipient, you'll soon have a courtesy parking space to park in at businesses in Grayson County.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK -- A Carter County woman was left severely injured Tuesday after a head-on crash in neighboring Marshall County.
Troopers say 34 year-old Crystal Stepp of Wilson was flown to Plano Medical Center in critical condition.
SHERMAN, TX -- "I mean, he fell from the third floor, and that was a horrible thud... it was just sickening," neighbor Lillian Williams said.
