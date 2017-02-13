Viral video; Basketball play has parents upset

VANOSS, OK- Video of a Texoma basketball game has gone viral and it's sparking heated conversations with parents. Friday the Allen Mustangs played the Vanoss Wolves when one player hit another player in the face with the ball.

The video has been viewed more than 160,000 times and shares have topped 5,000. Officials say the play was legal, but parents are crying foul because nothing was done.

"I was outraged. Outraged at how the refs did nothing," said Vanoss parent Roxanne Spaulding

The video shows an Allen player throwing the ball in bounds. Instead the ball hits a player from Vanoss knocking him to the ground.

"It was a very hard hit. It could have seriously hurt him," said Spaulding.

A second view of the incident still has parents expressing their anger on social media.

"Parents across the county, not just Vanoss parents are sounding off about the referees not making call they should be making," said Spaulding.

One parent in Allen who didn't want her face shown says the video doesn't capture everything and the pass wasn't meant to hurt anyone.

"It wasn't on purpose. He was trying to throw the ball over the kids head and you know the kid jumps and then gets hit in the head," said one Allen parent.

Both schools declined to go on camera but released statements saying in part, "the situation is being handled at the team level."

Vanoss schools stating, "we are confident the Allen player will be appropriately disciplined," but parents say that's not enough.

"I don't think so. I think he needs to be benched the rest of the season. At least the rest of the season," said Spaulding.

Allen school administrators say it was a hard fought game and parents say players on both teams were aggressive all night.

"If you're going to play rough, you better be expected to get it back," said one Allen parent.

One thing both parents agree on is that the referees didn't make right calls.

"They should have been calling fouls long before anything like that happened," said one Allen parent.

"Letting unsafe plays go unsolved, we're all kind of concerned for our kids safety when this is happening," said Spaulding.

OSSAA said Monday they spoke with administrators from both school districts who so far are not requesting their help.