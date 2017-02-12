Austin College Men Edged by Schreiner

SHERMAN, Texas – The Austin College men’s basketball team came up just short against Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference-leading Schreiner University, falling 80-75 to the Mountaineers on Sunday afternoon in Hughey Gym. The ‘Roos fall to 6-18 overall and 2-11 in SCAC play.

Both teams started slowly on offense, but Schreiner used a 9-3 run to take an 11-5 lead with 14:11 left in the opening half. The ‘Roos answered with an even bigger run, outscoring Schreiner 28-4 over the next seven minutes to sprint to a 28-13 lead. Stephen Igbinosa scored six points during the run, while Brian Baehl, Josh Dickerman, and Andres Rivera all knocked down three pointers.

A three and then two free throws from Josh Quinn pushed the lead to 33-15 with 6:20 left but Schreiner responded with a 16-0 run to trim it to a 33-31 game on a Jared Thompson three pointer with 41 seconds left in the opening half. Austin College would get the final bucket on a jumper from Igbinosa, however, and go into the break leading 35-31.

Igbinosa opened the second half with two baskets and Jeremy Swisher’s three pointer made it 42-38 with 17:17 left, but a Preston Bigley three gave the Mountaineers a 43-42 lead and the margin grew to 50-46 on a triple by Wes Miller with 11:54 on the clock. The teams traded baskets before Quinn’s trey squared things up at 60 apiece with 7:47 left.

Blake Kelley hit three straight threes, including one to beat the shot clock buzzer, to push Schreiner back on top 71-66 with 3:26 left. The ‘Roos would not go away, and a three from Rivera with 12 seconds remaining pulled Austin College to within one at 76-75. That’s as close as things would get, however, as the Mountaineers knocked down four free throws in the closing seconds to ice the game.

Igbinosa finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, and three blocked shots to lead the ‘Roos and Quinn added 12 points off the bench. Dickerman chipped in 11 points, Rivera added nine, and Baehl finished with eight points, five assists, and four rebounds.

Kelley led all scorers with 19 points, hitting 3-of-4 from deep, and pulled down 15 rebounds off the bench for Schreiner. Thompson added 16 points and Keenan Gumbs had 13.

Austin College wraps up the 2016-17 season next weekend when they travel to Shreveport to take on Centenary College.

