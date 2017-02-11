Storm Men cruise to 81-59 win over OBU

DURANT, Okla. – Southeastern shot 51.7 percent from the field and had four players in double-figures en route to an 81-59 win over Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday afternoon in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.



The win lifts the Savage Storm to 9-14 on the year and 5-12 on Great American Conference play and snaps a five-game losing skid.



Anton Cook turned in his eighth 20-point effort, finishing the night with 22 points while shooting 61.5 percent from the floor with a trio of threes.



Kevin Buckingham added 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while Gianpalo Riccio turned in 14 and Tyler Lonzie added 12.



Jett Jobe dished out a team-high four assists and added six points.



Lonzie completed the double-double with a game-high 13 rebounds, while Cook was next in line with six.



The teams traded the lead back-and-0forth early, scrapping to a 15-15 tie by the 11:32 mark of the first half.



Lonzie would then trigger an 9-1 run that was capped by a Jobe layup which put SE in front 24-16.



OBU would trim the lead back to five points, but the Storm would again pick up the pace and reel off an 11-2 run, taking a 35-21 lead on a Buckingham layup with 3:34 to go in the half.



The Storm would go on to take a 39-25 lead into the locker room at halftime.



After the Bison scored the first bucket of the second half, SE would respond with a 7-0 run to take an 18 point lead on a Buckingham jumper at the 16:35 mark.



A Lonzie layup at the 13:23 mark would push the lead past 20 for the first time to 58-37, and a Buckingham three at the 12:06 mark would give the Storm its largest lead of the day at 62-37.



The Storm would carry that momentum the rest of the way, taking the contest 81-59.