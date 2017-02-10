OSSAA Playoff Matchups

OSSAA Basketball Playoff Matchups:
|BOYS
|Ardmore vs. Noble
|at Shawnee, 6:30 pm - Friday, Feb. 24th
|Durant vs. Del City
|at Del City, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 24th
|Sulphur vs Lone Grove
|at Sulphur, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 17th
|Pauls Valley vs. Seminole
|at Pauls Valley, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 17th
|Broken Bow vs. Madill
|at Broken Bow - Saturday, Feb. 18th, 8 pm
|Idabel vs Byng
|at Idabel, 8pm - Saturday, Feb. 18th
|Ada vs. Plainview
|at Ada - Saturday, Feb.18th, 8pm
|Atoka vs. Stigler
|at Atoka - Friday, Feb. 17th, 8 pm
|Wilburton vs Antlers
|at Wilburton, 8pm - Saturday, Feb. 18th
|Lindsey vs. Marietta
|at Lindsey - Saturday, Feb. 18th, 8 pm
|Hugo vs. Holdenville
|at Hugo - Saturday, Feb. 18th, 8 pm
|Kingston vs. Davis
|at Kingston - Saturday, Feb. 18th, 8 pm
|Marlow vs. Dickson
|at Marlow - Friday, Feb. 17th , 8 pm
|Latta - Bye
|Wynnewood vs. Healdton
|at Latta - Friday, Feb. 17th, 8 pm
|Silo - Bye
|Vanoss - Bye
|Caddo - Bye
|Colbert vs Wilson
|at Caddo, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 17th
|Tushka - Bye
|Allen vs Calera
|at Tushka, 8pm - Saturday, Feb. 18th
|Rock Creek - Bye
|Savanna vs Tishomingo
|at Rock Creek, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 17th
|Rattan - Bye
|Coalgate vs Stratford
|at Coalgate, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 17th
|Kiowa - Bye
|Haileyville vs Stringtown
|at New Lima, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
|Achille - Bye
|Thackerville vs. Turner
|at Turner, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
|Tupelo - Bye
|Stonewall vs Soper
|at Stonewall, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
|Empire vs Ringling
|at Cyril, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
|Fox - Bye
|Boswell vs. Roff
|at KIOWA - Friday, Feb. 10th, 8pm
|Coleman - Bye
|WAPANUCKA vs. Victory Life ACA
|at WAPANUCKA - Friday, Feb. 10th 8 pm
|Panola vs Caney
|at Caney, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
|Paoli - Bye
|Springer vs Asher
|at Asher, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
|GIRLS
|Durant vs Shawnee
|at Shawnee , 8pm - Thursday, Feb. 23rd
|Ardmore vs Sante Fe South
|at Ardmore , 8pm - Thursday, Feb. 23rd
|Sulphur vs Lone Grove
|at Sulphur, 6:30pm - Friday, Feb. 17th
|Pauls Valley vs. Seminole
|at Pauls Valley, 6:30pm - Friday, Feb. 17th
|Idabel vs Byng
|at Idabel, 6:30 pm - Saturday, Feb. 18th
|Ada vs. Plainview
|at Ada - Saturday, Feb.18th, 6:30 pm
|Atoka vs. Stigler
|at Atoka - Friday, Feb. 17th, 6:30 pm
|Wilburton vs Antlers
|at Wilburton, 6:30 pm - Saturday, Feb. 18th
|Lindsey vs. Marietta
|at Lindsey - Saturday, Feb. 18th, 6:30 pm
|Hugo vs. Holdenville
|at Hugo - Saturday, Feb. 18th, 6:30 pm
|Kingston vs. Davis
|at Kingston - Saturday, Feb. 18th, 6:30 pm
|Marlow vs. Dickson
|at Marlow - Friday, Feb. 17th , 6:30 pm
|Latta - Bye
|Wynnewood vs. Healdton
|at Latta - Friday, Feb. 17th, 6:30 pm
|Silo vs Walters
|at Dibble - Friday, Feb. 17th, 6:30 pm
|Vanoss vs Ninnekah
|at Ninnekah - Friday, Feb. 17th, 6:30 pm
|Caddo - Bye
|Wilson vs Colbert
|at Caddo, 6:30 pm - Friday, Feb. 17th
|Tushka - Bye
|Allen vs Calera
|at Tushka, 6:30 pm - Saturday, Feb. 18th
|Savanna - Bye
|Rock Creek vs Tishomingo
|at Rock Creek, 6:30 pm - Friday, Feb. 17th
|Rattan - Bye
|Coalgate vs Stratford
|at Coalgate, 6:30 pm - Friday, Feb. 17th
|Empire vs Ringling
|at Cyril, 6:30 pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
|Fox vs Maysville
|at Waurika, 6:30 pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
|Boswell - Bye
|Kiowa vs Roff
|at Kiowa - Friday, Feb. 10th, 6:30pm
|Haileyville vs Stringtown
|at New Lima, 6:30pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
|Turner - Bye
|Achille vs. Thackerville
|at Turner, 6:30pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
|Stonewall - Bye
|Tupelo vs Soper
|at Stonewall, 6:30pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
|Paoli vs Springer
|at Asher, 6:30pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
|Coleman - Bye
|Wapanucka vs. Victory Life ACA
|at Wapanucka - Friday, Feb. 10th 6:30 pm
|Bennington - Bye
|Caney - Bye
