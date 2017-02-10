OSSAA Playoff Matchups - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

OSSAA Playoff Matchups

OSSAA Basketball Playoff Matchups:

BOYS
Ardmore vs. Noble
 at Shawnee, 6:30 pm - Friday, Feb. 24th
Durant vs. Del City
 at Del City, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 24th
Sulphur vs Lone Grove
at Sulphur, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 17th
Pauls Valley vs. Seminole
 at Pauls Valley, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 17th
Broken Bow vs. Madill
 at Broken Bow - Saturday, Feb. 18th, 8 pm
Idabel vs Byng
at Idabel, 8pm - Saturday, Feb. 18th
Ada vs. Plainview
 at Ada - Saturday, Feb.18th, 8pm
Atoka vs. Stigler
 at Atoka - Friday, Feb. 17th, 8 pm
Wilburton vs Antlers
at Wilburton, 8pm - Saturday, Feb. 18th
Lindsey vs. Marietta
 at Lindsey - Saturday, Feb. 18th, 8 pm
Hugo vs. Holdenville
 at Hugo - Saturday, Feb. 18th, 8 pm
Kingston vs. Davis
 at Kingston - Saturday, Feb. 18th, 8 pm
Marlow vs. Dickson
 at Marlow - Friday, Feb. 17th , 8 pm
Latta - Bye
Wynnewood vs. Healdton
 at Latta - Friday, Feb. 17th, 8 pm
Silo - Bye
Vanoss - Bye
Caddo - Bye
Colbert vs Wilson
at Caddo, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 17th
Tushka - Bye
Allen vs Calera
at Tushka, 8pm - Saturday, Feb. 18th
Rock Creek - Bye
Savanna vs Tishomingo
at Rock Creek, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 17th
Rattan - Bye
Coalgate vs Stratford
at Coalgate, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 17th
Kiowa - Bye
Haileyville vs Stringtown
at New Lima, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
Achille - Bye
Thackerville vs. Turner
at Turner, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
Tupelo - Bye
Stonewall vs Soper
at Stonewall, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
Empire vs Ringling
at Cyril, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
Fox - Bye
Boswell vs. Roff
 at KIOWA - Friday, Feb. 10th, 8pm
Coleman - Bye
WAPANUCKA vs. Victory Life ACA
 at WAPANUCKA  - Friday, Feb. 10th 8 pm
Panola vs Caney
at Caney, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
Paoli - Bye
Springer vs Asher
at Asher, 8pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
GIRLS
Durant vs Shawnee
 at Shawnee , 8pm - Thursday, Feb. 23rd
Ardmore vs Sante Fe South
at Ardmore , 8pm - Thursday, Feb. 23rd
Sulphur vs Lone Grove
at Sulphur, 6:30pm - Friday, Feb. 17th
Pauls Valley vs. Seminole
at Pauls Valley, 6:30pm - Friday, Feb. 17th
Idabel vs Byng
at Idabel, 6:30 pm - Saturday, Feb. 18th
Ada vs. Plainview
 at Ada - Saturday, Feb.18th, 6:30 pm
Atoka vs. Stigler
at Atoka - Friday, Feb. 17th, 6:30 pm
Wilburton vs Antlers
at Wilburton, 6:30 pm - Saturday, Feb. 18th
Lindsey vs. Marietta
at Lindsey - Saturday, Feb. 18th, 6:30 pm
Hugo vs. Holdenville
 at Hugo - Saturday, Feb. 18th, 6:30 pm
Kingston vs. Davis
 at Kingston - Saturday, Feb. 18th, 6:30 pm
Marlow vs. Dickson
at Marlow - Friday, Feb. 17th , 6:30 pm
Latta - Bye
Wynnewood vs. Healdton
at Latta - Friday, Feb. 17th, 6:30 pm
Silo vs Walters
at Dibble - Friday, Feb. 17th, 6:30 pm
Vanoss vs Ninnekah
at Ninnekah - Friday, Feb. 17th, 6:30 pm
Caddo - Bye
Wilson vs Colbert
at Caddo, 6:30 pm - Friday, Feb. 17th
Tushka - Bye
Allen vs Calera
at Tushka, 6:30 pm - Saturday, Feb. 18th
Savanna - Bye
Rock Creek vs Tishomingo
at Rock Creek, 6:30 pm - Friday, Feb. 17th
Rattan - Bye
Coalgate vs Stratford
at Coalgate, 6:30 pm - Friday, Feb. 17th
Empire vs Ringling
at Cyril, 6:30 pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
Fox vs Maysville
 at Waurika, 6:30 pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
Boswell - Bye
Kiowa vs Roff
at Kiowa - Friday, Feb. 10th, 6:30pm
Haileyville vs Stringtown
at New Lima, 6:30pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
Turner - Bye
Achille vs. Thackerville
at Turner, 6:30pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
Stonewall - Bye
Tupelo vs Soper
at Stonewall, 6:30pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
Paoli vs Springer
at Asher, 6:30pm - Friday, Feb. 10th
Coleman - Bye
Wapanucka vs. Victory Life ACA
at Wapanucka  - Friday, Feb. 10th 6:30 pm
Bennington - Bye
Caney - Bye