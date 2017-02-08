Ardmore Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

CARTER COUNTY, OK -- A Carter County man has been arrested after police say he exposed himself to minors.

Jacob Montgomery, 20, was taken into custody last week.

Someone reported to police that he had exposed himself somewhere on Stanley Road in Ardmore.

He was arrested nearby. He’s being held in the Carter County jail on a $10,000 bond.