Local Officials Train to Serve Kids who have been through Trauma

ARDMORE, OK - Hundreds of officials are training this week at the health department in Carter County to learn how to better serve the children of their community.

Trauma to children is something officials say happens more than most realize.

Linda Henderson-Smith is the Director of Children and Trauma-Informed Services… she spoke at this week’s training event on behalf of the National Council for Behavioral Health.

She said, "I was in Healdton last night, for example, and they think about 60 percent of their population have three or more adverse childhood experiences before the age of 18..."

Experts say every day, children in Texoma experience abuse, hunger, and neglect.

The National Council for Behavioral Health, along with Ardmore behavioral health collaborative, are working to change that.

"It’s a part of a large collaborative,” Mendy Spohn, the regional director from Carter County Health Department said, “Um, efforts from that collaborative, to bring information about trauma, about adverse childhood events, but also it's a part of this large system that’s being developed to make change around behavioral health."

Hundreds of officials including officers, department of human services employees, and even local teachers took part in the training... learning how to help a stressed brain overcome obstacles.

Court appointed Special Advocate from Love County, Yvonne McGinnis said,"It’s everybody working together you know because we care about them," "you, you’re the voice for the children. You know, type of thing. And uh, like I said it's the most rewarding experience I’ve ever had. You know."

Employees of the collaborative say unless you've been through a traumatic event, you may not understand how it affects someone through adulthood.

"A stressed brain can’t learn.” Henderson-Smith said, “and so, how do we help... those children, families, adults who have experienced traumas, right? Domestic violence, um, drug abuse things of that nature."