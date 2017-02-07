Hot pursuit spans across three cities in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- A hot pursuit through three Grayson County cities is over Tuesday night.

The police pursuit ended north of Pottsboro along Sunset Road around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies say it started in Sherman when the driver of a silver Chevy was accused of sideswiping another vehicle.

The chase wound its way down Highway 75 into Denison, then went west down 84 to FM 406 in Pottsboro.

The chase was over when the driver ran out of road at a dead end on Sunset. Five different departments were involved in the chase.