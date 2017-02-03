POLAR PLUNGE in Pottsboro Saturday for a Good Cause

POTTSBORO, TX - Want to plunge into cold water for a good cause? You’re in luck!

This weekend the VFW Post 7873 in Pottsboro is have the POLAR PLUNGE to help raise money for the post.

The event is Saturday, February 4th at 2:00 p.m. at 250 VFW Drive in Pottsboro.

If you’re not able to make that event there are also events Friday night and Super Bowl Sunday with a Chili Cook-off!

To find out more information call 903-786-2400.