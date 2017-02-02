A Texoma teen pleads guilty to burglary - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

A Texoma teen pleads guilty to burglary

Posted:

CARTER COUNTY -- A Carter County teenager pleads guilty in Love County this Thursday afternoon to burglary. 

Nineteen year old Guy Patty entered the plea and was ordered to take part in a boot camp program.

His sentencing is set for August 4th of of this year.

Marietta police say Patty and another man broke into the Loco Joe's Liquor back in November of last year.

Authorities say the pair stole about a thousand dollars worth of top shelf liquor.

Police tell us the pair was caught after they bragged on social media about the burglary.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Sherman School Bond Fails

    Sherman School Bond Fails

    KTENKTEN

    Sherman, Texas - Sherman school leaders asked voters to approve a 308 million dollar bond. But that proposal was rejected by 145 votes, 2195 to 2050. We are told that money would have gone toward building a new high school and two new elementary schools. It would have also been used to improve technology and make upgrades to Bearcat Stadium.  However some voters thought creating a tax increase of 23 cents for a total tax rate of one dollar and 67 cents was too much.  

    More >>

    Sherman, Texas - Sherman school leaders asked voters to approve a 308 million dollar bond. But that proposal was rejected by 145 votes, 2195 to 2050. We are told that money would have gone toward building a new high school and two new elementary schools. It would have also been used to improve technology and make upgrades to Bearcat Stadium.  However some voters thought creating a tax increase of 23 cents for a total tax rate of one dollar and 67 cents was too much.  

    More >>

  • Sherman ISD bond proposal goes to voters on Saturday

    Sherman ISD bond proposal goes to voters on Saturday

    KTENKTEN

    SHERMAN, TX -- A $308 million school bond proposal has been a hot topic for months. The funds would go toward building a new high school and two elementary schools; improving technology; and making upgrades to Bearcat Stadium. 

    More >>

    SHERMAN, TX -- A $308 million school bond proposal has been a hot topic for months. The funds would go toward building a new high school and two elementary schools; improving technology; and making upgrades to Bearcat Stadium. 

    More >>

  • Dallas-area officer faces murder charge in teen's death

    Dallas-area officer faces murder charge in teen's death

    Jordan Edwards and Roy OliverJordan Edwards and Roy Oliver

    DALLAS (AP) -- An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Roy Oliver, who has been fired from the Balch Springs Police Department in suburban Dallas since the shooting last weekend.

    More >>

    DALLAS (AP) -- An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Roy Oliver, who has been fired from the Balch Springs Police Department in suburban Dallas since the shooting last weekend.

    More >>
    •   