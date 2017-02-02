A Texoma teen pleads guilty to burglary

CARTER COUNTY -- A Carter County teenager pleads guilty in Love County this Thursday afternoon to burglary.

Nineteen year old Guy Patty entered the plea and was ordered to take part in a boot camp program.

His sentencing is set for August 4th of of this year.

Marietta police say Patty and another man broke into the Loco Joe's Liquor back in November of last year.

Authorities say the pair stole about a thousand dollars worth of top shelf liquor.

Police tell us the pair was caught after they bragged on social media about the burglary.