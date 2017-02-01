National Signing Day 2017 - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

National Signing Day 2017

Posted:

National Signing Day 2017

OKLAHOMA SIGNEES:

Colby Eaker - Southern Nazerene University - Ada High School

Rumor Le June - East Central (soccer) - Ada High School

Micah Hutchins - University of Central Oklahoma - Ada High School

Vaughn Appleman - University of Central Oklahoma - Ada High School

Jacob Granger - Henderson State - Ada High School

Karson Rogers - Henderson State - Ada High School 

Tyreece Lott - University of Oklahoma - Ardmore High School

Jacob Roberts - North Texas - Ardmore High School

Dree Scott - Southwestern Oklahoma State University - Ardmore High School

 DJ McConnell - NEO - Atoka High School

Blake Williams - NSU - Davis High School

Maverick McCaskill - NEO - Davis High School

Trey Harper - Northeastern Oklahoma - Durant High School

Bruen Wood - East Central - Durant High School

Cody Flesher - Southeastern - Kingston High School

Gracye Werth - ECU (XC/Track) - Kingston High School

Marshall Zabonik - East Central - Lone Grove High School

Ethan Moore - East Central - Lone Grove High School

Javion Sanders - NEO - Madill High School

Seth Lawrence - SWOSU - Madill High School

Kobe Brewster - Colorado School of the Mines - Plainview High School

Bracken Campbell - Austin College - Plainview High School

Zane Hudson - East Central - Plainview High School

Eli Paul - Oklahoma Baptist - Plainview High School

Jonathan Wright - East Central - Plainview High School

Cameron Jones - East Central - Sulphur High School

Rilee Baker - Southeastern - Tishomingo High School

Baron Odom - Oklahoma State University - Wynnewood High School

TEXAS SIGNEES:

Xzavion Epps - Southeastern - Bonham High School

Khalil Finley - Midwestern State University - Denison High School

Davis Looney - NYU (swimming) - Denison High School

Antoine Robinson - Pittsburgh State University - Denison High School

Hunter Bigelow - Southwestern Oklahoma State University - Denison High School

Taivian Rucker-Alford - Southeastern - Denison High School

Matthew Griffin - Missouri Southern University - Howe High School

Tyler Grisham - Harden Simmons - Howe High School

Ashton McDaniel - Southern Assembly of God - Pottsboro High School

Matthew Poe - Harden Simmons - Pottsboro High School

Ryan Roberts - Aurora University - Pottsboro High School

Myles Mitchusson  - Southwestern Oklahoma State University - Pottsboro High School 

Hunter Flanagan - Southern Nazerene University - Pottsboro High School

Josh Sniticker - East Texas Baptist University - Sherman High School

Hailey Arndt - Paris Junior College (softball) - Sherman High School

Natalie Carrasco - Vernon College (softball) - Sherman High School