National Signing Day 2017
OKLAHOMA SIGNEES:
Colby Eaker - Southern Nazerene University - Ada High School
Rumor Le June - East Central (soccer) - Ada High School
Micah Hutchins - University of Central Oklahoma - Ada High School
Vaughn Appleman - University of Central Oklahoma - Ada High School
Jacob Granger - Henderson State - Ada High School
Karson Rogers - Henderson State - Ada High School
Tyreece Lott - University of Oklahoma - Ardmore High School
Jacob Roberts - North Texas - Ardmore High School
Dree Scott - Southwestern Oklahoma State University - Ardmore High School
DJ McConnell - NEO - Atoka High School
Blake Williams - NSU - Davis High School
Maverick McCaskill - NEO - Davis High School
Trey Harper - Northeastern Oklahoma - Durant High School
Bruen Wood - East Central - Durant High School
Cody Flesher - Southeastern - Kingston High School
Gracye Werth - ECU (XC/Track) - Kingston High School
Marshall Zabonik - East Central - Lone Grove High School
Ethan Moore - East Central - Lone Grove High School
Javion Sanders - NEO - Madill High School
Seth Lawrence - SWOSU - Madill High School
Kobe Brewster - Colorado School of the Mines - Plainview High School
Bracken Campbell - Austin College - Plainview High School
Zane Hudson - East Central - Plainview High School
Eli Paul - Oklahoma Baptist - Plainview High School
Jonathan Wright - East Central - Plainview High School
Cameron Jones - East Central - Sulphur High School
Rilee Baker - Southeastern - Tishomingo High School
Baron Odom - Oklahoma State University - Wynnewood High School
TEXAS SIGNEES:
Xzavion Epps - Southeastern - Bonham High School
Khalil Finley - Midwestern State University - Denison High School
Davis Looney - NYU (swimming) - Denison High School
Antoine Robinson - Pittsburgh State University - Denison High School
Hunter Bigelow - Southwestern Oklahoma State University - Denison High School
Taivian Rucker-Alford - Southeastern - Denison High School
Matthew Griffin - Missouri Southern University - Howe High School
Tyler Grisham - Harden Simmons - Howe High School
Ashton McDaniel - Southern Assembly of God - Pottsboro High School
Matthew Poe - Harden Simmons - Pottsboro High School
Ryan Roberts - Aurora University - Pottsboro High School
Myles Mitchusson - Southwestern Oklahoma State University - Pottsboro High School
Hunter Flanagan - Southern Nazerene University - Pottsboro High School
Josh Sniticker - East Texas Baptist University - Sherman High School
Hailey Arndt - Paris Junior College (softball) - Sherman High School
Natalie Carrasco - Vernon College (softball) - Sherman High School
