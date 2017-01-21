Hugo Man Arrested Trying to Steal Cattle

CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK -- An Oklahoma man is behind bars after deputies say he tried to steal livestock worth thousands of dollars.

Brandon Campbell of Hugo was arrested early yesterday morning by Choctaw County deputies after a rancher caught him stealing 10 head of cattle.

It happened at a farm southeast of Soper.

Campbell was booked into the Choctaw County jail; he's facing charges of cattle theft.

Deputies are still searching for his partner who ran off.

If you have any information, contact the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office.