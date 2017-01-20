Ardmore Police Searching for Liquor Store Burglar

ARDMORE, OK -- Ardmore Police are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local liquor store over the weekend.

They say it happened around 12:30 am Sunday in the 200 block of Lake Murray Drive.

Surveillance video shows the burglar stealing a little more than 100 dollars from the cash register and running off.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male with a goatee, and tattoos on his right arm.

Police say if you have any information, you are urged to call the Ardmore Police Department.