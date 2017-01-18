Man Pleads Not Guilty To Murder

ARDMORE,OK--- A Carter County man charged with murder plead not guilty in court this afternoon. The Court Clerk's office says Skyler Walker will be tried for second degree murder on May 8th.

Walker was denied bond and has been jailed since the stabbing last year. Ardmore Police say back in July, Walker stabbed 19 year old Payton Lockwood during an argument at the Huntington Falls Apartments on I Street.

Officers say Lockwood was transported to an Ardmore Hospital but died a short time later. The Oklahoma Medical Examiner says Lockwood had a single stab wound in his chest.