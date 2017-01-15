Austin College Women Cruise Past Colorado College

SHERMAN, Texas – Kendall Heitmeier scored 22 points and Bryce Frank posted a double-double as the Austin College women’s basketball team rolled past Colorado College 82-51 on Sunday afternoon in Hughey Gym. The ‘Roos are now 12-4 overall and 4-1 in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

After jumping out to a 6-2 lead early, the ‘Roos fell behind 9-6 before baskets by Meghan Lewis and Kendra Rainey put Austin College back on top. The Tigers got a three from Casey Torbet to go ahead 12-10 with 2:10 left in the first quarter, but Heitmeier knocked down three straight threes and hit a runner just before time expired to give Austin College a 21-12 lead after one.

Austin College continued its run into the second quarter, pushing the lead to 30-14 on a basket by Kendra Rainey. The margin grew to 34-16 on another bucket from Rainey to cap off a 24-4 run, and after Francesca Cendali buried a three, Olivia Cicci answered with a trey of her own to make it a 37-19 game with 2:34 left before the break. The ‘Roos would take a 42-22 lead into halftime.

A three from Heitmeier made it 47-26 early in the third, and back-to-back three pointers from Cicci pushed the lead to 62-37 with 1:51 left in the quarter. The ‘Roos would head into the fourth quarter holding a 66-37 lead following a pair of free throws by Tiffany Litton.

Frank scored the first six points of the fourth for Austin College to make the score 72-39, the largest lead of the game for the ‘Roos. Colorado College was unable to get the deficit under 26 the rest of the way, with treys from Litton and Jessica Atwell helping the ‘Roos maintain their 30 point cushion through the final buzzer.

Heitmeier scored all 22 of her points in the first three quarters, adding eight rebounds in the victory. Frank hit 6-of-9 shots from the floor on her way to 16 points and 13 boards, and Rainey added 12 points in the win.

No one reached double-digits in the scoring column for Colorado College, with Payton Kasich’s eight points coming the closest. The Tigers shot just 31.1% from the field and were forced into 21 turnovers in the game.