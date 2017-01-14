Man killed in house fire

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK- Authorities in Pushmataha County say a house fire claimed the life of a 61 year old man Friday.

The Pushmataha County sheriff says 61 year old Jimmy Don Blankenship of Tuskahoma was killed when his mobile home caught fire.

The sheriff's office says fire started around 9p.m. Friday night. Authorities say it's unclear how the fire started but it does appear to be accidental.

The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate.