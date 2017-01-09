"I heard a pop," Neighbors react to officer involved shooting in Durant

DURANT, OK- The investigation continues Monday night in Bryan County after an officer involved shooting that landed a suspect in the hospital. It happened around 3p.m. Monday afternoon in 2200 Block of Mockingbird Lane in Durant.

The Bryan County Sheriff says the suspect, who's been identified as Jack Hubbard confronted law enforcement with a weapon forcing an officer to shoot Hubbard in the leg.

One area neighbor was on her back deck when she heard the shot go off.

"I heard a pop sound. It was around 3p.m. I thought it was a gunshot. It was obviously a gunshot," said Nanette Chance.

Nanette Chance says gunshots are a common sound in their rural neighborhood.

"I thought that wasn't good, but we hear gunshots all the time. People practice. Target practice and stuff," said Chance.

Once she saw helicopters she knew something wasn't right.

"When the helicopter landed there were a lot of guys that came out of the woods there," said Chance.

Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian says their suspect Jack Hubbard was shooting his weapon on another property.

"The people at that residence called police to let them know that he was upset and shooting. He'd been shooting his weapon," said Sheriff Christian.

When authorities arrived Sheriff Christian says Hubbard approached law enforcement with his weapon. Forcing them to shoot.

"The suspect came out, confronted law enforcement and the suspect was shot," said Sheriff Christian.

Hubbard was shot in the leg and flown to a Plano hospital. He's expected to be okay. Neighbors say the suspect is lucky to be alive.

"He should be counting his blessings. Because I don't think police should even hesitate to do what they have to do to protect themselves," said Chance.

The OSBI is assisting the Bryan County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.