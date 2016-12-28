Local Authorities Searching for Dangerous Burglary Suspect

CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK -- The Choctaw County Sheriff's office is looking for a man they consider armed and dangerous.

Deputies say Aaron Victory Sr. ran off after the truck he was a passenger in was pulled over on suspicion of being involved in burglary and 4-wheeler thefts in the Fort Towson area.

The stop happened Tuesday morning on Hwy 70 at the McCurtain County line

The driver was arrested, but they say Victory got away.

If you have any information on where he might be, you are asked to call the Choctaw County Sheriff's office at (580)326-5600 or the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office at (580)286-3331.