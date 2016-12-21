Authorities in Pushmataha County Looking for Wanted Man; Considered Dangerous

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK -- Authorities in Pushamataha County are looking for a man, accused of threatening officers.

Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock says, 21-year old Cody Robert Berryhill is wanted for uttering forged instrument, second degree burglary, and grand larceny.

He says Berryhill has been threatening to shoot any law enforcement officer that tries to arrest him.

Berryhill is considered dangerous, and authorities believe friends and family are helping him.

If you know where he might be, you're urged to call the Pushmataha County Sheriff's Office.